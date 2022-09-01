Vaxart Inc to Host COVID-19 Phase II Top-line Results Transcript

Sep 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Vaxart COVID-19 Phase II Top Line Results Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow management's opening remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the webcast over to your host, Edward Berg, Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.



Edward B. Berg - Vaxart, Inc. - Senior VP & General Counsel



Good morning, and welcome to today's call. Joining us from Vaxart are Andrei Floroiu, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during the conference call, Vaxart may make forward-looking statements, including statements about the company's financial results, financial guidance, its future business strategies and operations and its product development and regulatory process, including statements about its ongoing or planned clinical trials.



Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in these