Sep 12, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Emily Bodnar - H.C. Wainwright - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment hybrid conference on September 12 to 14. My name is Emily Bodnar, and I'm an equity research analyst at H.C. Wainwright. While we are hybrid this year, we are confident we are going to be able to provide value to you with over 550 companies presenting at this conference.



Please join us for one-on-one meetings, corporate presentations, and panels that will be available live and streaming on September 12 to 14. With that said, I'd like to introduce Andrei Floroiu, Chief Executive Officer; James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer; and Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Vaxart, which focuses on developing oral vaccines for viruses.



Andrei Floroiu - Vaxart, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Emily. We're very excited to be presenting today, particularly in light of our recent Phase II COVID data that my colleagues are going to cover in more detail. We're excited to talk to you today because we believe that