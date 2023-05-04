Q1 2023 Vaxart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Vaxart's business update and first-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. A questions-and-answers session will follow management's opening remarks. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the webcast over to your host, Ed Berg, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.



Ed Berg - Vaxart, Inc. - SVP & General Counsel



Good afternoon, and welcome to today's call. Joining us from Vaxart are Andrei Floroiu, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer; and Phillip Lee, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Vaxart may make forward-looking statements, including statements about the company's financial results, financial guidance, its future business strategies and operations, and its product development and regulatory progress, including statements about its ongoing or planned clinical trials.



