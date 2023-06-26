Vaxart Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael Finney - Vaxart, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michael Finney, and I am the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Vaxart, Inc. I'm very happy to welcome you to the Vaxart, Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm pleased that you could join us today.



The rules of conduct that will apply to this meeting are available on the web portal. To ensure an orderly meeting, we ask that all participants in the meeting abide by these rules. I will act as Chair of this meeting.



Before I call the meeting to order I would like to introduce you to Andrei Floroiu, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward B. Berg, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of the company. Mr. Berg will act as Secretary of the meeting.



Edward Berg - Vaxart, Inc. - SVP & General Counsel



Thank you, Michael. Also joining the meeting are Faith Charles of Thompson Hine LLP, our outside counsel, and Doug Pallotta of Withum Smith & Brown, PC, the company's independent public accounting firm.



