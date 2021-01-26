Washington Federal Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 26, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Tom Kelley - Washington Federal, Inc. - Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tom Kelley. And as mentioned, I am the Chairman of the Board of Washington Federal, Inc. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the company's management, I would like to welcome you and thank you for attending the annual meeting of the shareholders this year, which is now called to order.



This is our 39th such meeting since going public in 1982, and we are now in the 104th year since the company's founding in 1917. Our most recent fiscal year was a significant step forward, and we are excited to share the results with you.



With this being our second virtual meeting, let me cover some procedural matters. First, we are recording this meeting, and you will be able to replay a