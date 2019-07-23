Jul 23, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s conference call. My name is Jamie and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. And now, I would like to turn the conference call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel.
Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer
Thank you, Jamie. Good morning and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s. Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. This morning's call will be hosted by Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gim, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
Before we begin, I'd like to take note of today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from those statements. Our complete safe harbor statement appears in our earnings
Q2 2019 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...