Q3 2020 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s Conference Call. My name is Rocco. I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.



And now I will turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel, please go ahead.



Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Washington Trust, Inc.'s Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. We'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and our actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on the call. Our complete safe harbor statement is contained in Washington Trust's earnings press release and other documents that we file with the SEC. We encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website at ir.washtrust.com to visit the complete safe harbor statement and other pubic filings. Washington Trust