Q4 2020 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Thank you, Chuck. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s Conference Call in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020. Joining us on today's call are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gim, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



As a reminder, today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from what