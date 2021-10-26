Q3 2021 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s Conference Call. My name is Grant, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. And now I will turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel, you may begin.



Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s third quarter conference call. Hosting today's call are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gim, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



This presentation may contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's call.



Our complete