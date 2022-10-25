Q3 2022 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s conference call. My name is Elliot, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.



And now I'll turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Senior Vice President, Chief of Marketing, and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel?



Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Good morning. Thank you, Elliot. Welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gim, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's call.