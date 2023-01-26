Q4 2022 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Washington Trust Bank conference call. My name is Bruno and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. And now I would like to hand over to Elizabeth Eckel, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Thank you, Bruno. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Joining us today are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman, Executive and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gim, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ronald Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Mary Noons, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Lending Officer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking