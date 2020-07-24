Energous Corp Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Energous Corporation Special Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that this event is being webcast. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Rizzone. Mr. Rizzone, please go ahead.



Stephen R. Rizzone - Energous Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Special Meeting of Stockholders. I am Stephen Rizzone, President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Energous. I will act as the Chairman of this Special Meeting and will now call the meeting to order.



I would now like to introduce Brian Sereda, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, who will act as Secretary of this Special Meeting and keep minutes. Brian?



Brian J. Sereda - Energous Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thanks, Steve. I'm advised by the Inspector of Election that over a majority of our outstanding common stock entitled to vote at this meeting is present or represented by proxy here today and