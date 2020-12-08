WD-40 Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Hello and welcome to the WD-40 Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Garry Ridge, Chairman and CEO of WD-40 Company. Mr. Ridge, the floor is yours.



Garry O. Ridge - WD-40 Company - Chairman & CEO



Good day. And welcome to WD-40 Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Today, we may be a little muffled, even though we are practicing social distancing here in our office, we've chosen to wear masks as the safety and the well-being of our tribe is our #1 priority.



I'm very happy to welcome you to our first ever virtual annual meeting of stockholders. We believe that the -- in engaging with shareholders, and we hope that this virtual meeting will maximize the participation of shareholders while keeping the health and well-being of our meeting participants as a top priority.



Before calling the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce other participants who are attendance -- in