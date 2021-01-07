Q1 2021 WD-40 Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 07, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day, and welcome to the WD-40 Company First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Kelley, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please proceed.



Wendy D. Kelley - WD-40 Company - Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. On our call today are WD-40 company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Garry Ridge; Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Rembolt; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Brass.



In addition to the financial information presented on today's call, we encourage investors to review our earnings presentation, earnings press release and Form 10-Q for the period ending November 30, 2020.



These documents are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.wdfortycompany.com. A