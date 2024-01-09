Q1 2024 WD-40 Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 09, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day and welcome to the WD-40 Company's first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Kelley, Vice President and Stakeholder and Investor Engagement. Please proceed.



Wendy D. Kelley WD-40 Company-VP - Stakeholder & Investor Engagement



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. On our call today are WD-40 Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Brass; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Hyzer.



In addition to the financial information presented on today's call, we encourage investors to review our earnings presentation earnings press release and Form 10-Q for the period ending November 30, 2023. These documents are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.wd-40company.com. A replay and transcript of today's call will also be made