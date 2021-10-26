Q2 2022 World Acceptance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the World Acceptance Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Chad Prashad, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Ravin Chad Prashad - World Acceptance Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining our fiscal second quarter 2022 earnings call.



Before we open up to questions, there are a few areas that I'd like to highlight.



First of all, I'm pleased to report that we experienced record originations growth in this most recent quarter. The overall portfolio grew $170 million or 25.7% year-over-year. In fact, it was the largest single quarter growth on record. Further, we experienced this broad growth across all customer types on the strength of a record number of customer applications for credit. In particular, we saw tremendous increases in new and returning customer loan volume when compared to last year or even pre-pandemic levels,