WesBanco Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of WesBanco, Inc. Please note today's call is being recorded -- today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Christopher Criss, Chairman of the Board of Directors of WesBanco, Inc. Mr. Criss, the floor is yours.
Christopher V. Criss - WesBanco, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Will the meeting please come to order? My name is Christopher Criss, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of WesBanco, Inc., and I will be presiding at this meeting.
Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of the company, I would like to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We appreciate your attendance, your interest and, most importantly, your support of WesBanco. This annual meeting of stockholders is held pursuant to the bylaws of the company, written notice to all stockholders and supplemental notice of the meeting format change [was done] via press release and amendment to our proxy statement.
