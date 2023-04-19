WesBanco Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of WesBanco. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Chairman of the Board, Christopher Criss, the floor is yours.



Christopher V. Criss - WesBanco, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Will the meeting please come to order. I'm Christopher B. Criss, Chairman of the Board of WesBanco, Inc, and I will be presiding at this meeting. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of the company, I would like to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We appreciate your attendance, your interest and most importantly, your support of WesBanco. This annual meeting of stockholders to help pursuant to the bylaws of the company written notice to all stockholders of the meeting in the virtual format in our proxy statement.



You are participating in the meeting virtually, and this hopefully is our last annual meeting to have held in this matter as the COVID-19 infection rate is waned, and we