Q3 2019 WesBanco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Sarah. Good afternoon, and welcome to WesBanco, Inc.'s Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Our third quarter 2019 earnings release, which contains consolidated financial highlights and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, was issued yesterday afternoon and is available on our website, wesbanco.com.



Leading the call today are Todd Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Following our opening remarks, we'll begin a question-and-answer session. An archive of this call will be available on our website for 1 year.



Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and