Q4 2019 WesBanco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the WesBanco Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Iannone, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
John H. Iannone - WesBanco, Inc. - SVP of Investor & Public Relations
Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, and welcome to WesBanco Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Our fourth quarter 2019 earnings release, which contains consolidated financial highlights the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, was issued yesterday afternoon and is available on our website, wesbanco.com.
Leading the call today are Todd Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Following our opening remarks, we will begin a question-and-answer session. An archive of this call will be available on our website for 1 year.
Jan 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
