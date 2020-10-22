Q3 2020 WesBanco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the WesBanco Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Iannone, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John H. Iannone - WesBanco, Inc. - SVP of Investor & Public Relations



Thank you, Carrie. Good afternoon, and welcome to WesBanco Inc.'s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Leading the call today are Todd Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Young, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call, an archive of which will be available on our website for 1 year, contains forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings related materials issued yesterday afternoon as well as our other SEC filings and investor materials. These materials are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, wesbanco.com.



All