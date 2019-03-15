Mar 15, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WillScot Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference may be recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Matt Jacobsen, Vice President of Finance. Sir, please begin.
Matthew Jacobsen - Williams Scotsman International, Inc. - VP of Finance
Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you we will discuss forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC later today.
While we may update forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of today.
We'd like to remind you that some of the statements and
Q4 2018 WillScot Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 15, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...