Mar 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WillScot-Mobile Mini Merger Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Matt Jacobsen.
Matthew Jacobsen - Williams Scotsman International, Inc. - VP of Finance
Thank you, and good morning.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that comments made by management teams of both WillScot and Mobile Mini may include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These such forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor rules. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in WillScot's 2019 Form 10-K that will be filed with the SEC today. While we may update forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these
Q4 2019 WillScot Corp Earnings Call and to Combine with Mobile Mini Inc Transcript
Mar 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...