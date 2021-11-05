Nov 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 WillScot Mobile Mini Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sarah, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Nick Girardi, Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Nick, you may begin.



Nick Girardi - WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. - Director of Treasury & IR



Good morning, and welcome to the WillScot Mobile Mini Third Quarter Earnings Call. Participants on today's call include Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer. Today's presentation material may be found on the Investor Relations section of the WillScot Mobile Mini website.



Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and our Q&A session. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from today's