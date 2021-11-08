Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Nick Girardi - WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. - Director of Treasury & IR



Good afternoon. Welcome to the WillScot Mobile Mini 2021 Investor Day. On behalf of the entire leadership team, thank you all for being here. We also appreciate those of you who are following us via the webcast and appreciate your time and your interest in our company. I'm Nick Girardi. I'm responsible for the Investor Relations effort here at WillScot Mobile Mini. There are no scheduled fire alarms today, so if the alarms go off, it is real. There is a fire escape in the hallway if you go out this door and on the right.



The webcast will be available on our website, and later on, we'll post the transcript from today's presentations. Included here is our safe harbor statement. We'll be making forward-looking statements today, and the results will probably be different. And factors that could cause the results to be different are included here as well as in our SEC filings. We encourage you to review these carefully.



Today's agenda, we'll start with a review of our strategy by Brad. Tim will go through our