Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp M&A Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

I will now turn the conference over to Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations.



Nick Girardi - WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. - Director of Treasury & IR



Good morning, and welcome to the WillScot Mobile Mini Call to discuss our company's announcement earlier today, that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire McGrath RentCorp.



Participants on today's call include Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini; Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini; and Joseph Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of McGrath RentCorp.



Today's presentation material may be found on the Investor Relations section of the WillScot Mobile Mini website. Slides 2 and 3 contain our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during the