Q2 2019 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WSFS Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Dominic Canuso, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.
Dominic C. Canuso - WSFS Financial Corporation - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Amanda, and thanks to all of you for taking the time to participate on our call today. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, President and CEO; Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Rick Wright, Chief Retail Banking Officer. Before Rodger begins with his remarks, I would like to read our safe harbor statement.
Our discussion today will include information about our management's view of our future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to
