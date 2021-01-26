Q4 2020 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the WSFS Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Mr. Dominic Canuso, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Dominic C. Canuso - WSFS Financial Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Valerie, and thanks to all of you for taking the time to participate on our call today. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO; Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Rick Wright, Chief Retail Banking Officer.



Before Rodger begins his remarks, I would like to read our safe harbor statement. Our discussion today will include information about our management's view of our future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by