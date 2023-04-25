Q1 2023 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Dominic C. Canuso - WSFS Financial Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Brent, and thanks to all of you for taking the time to participate on our call today. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO; Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.



Before I begin with remarks on the quarter, I would like to read our safe harbor statement. Our discussion today will include information about our management's view of our future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results