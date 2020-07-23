Q4 2020 Alkaline Water Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to The Alkaline Water Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
Now I would like to turn the call over to Sajid Daudi, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Daudi, please go ahead.
Sajid Daudi - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - Director of IR & Corporate Communications
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for The Alkaline Water Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Shortly, you will hear from Ricky Wright, our President and CEO; and David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer.
During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. security laws, and we may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.
Jul 23, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
