Aug 05, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to The Alkaline Water Company webinar.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ricky Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Richard A. Wright - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I appreciate your time. I hope everybody can see the slides. I'll be taking you through the deck. There's an opportunity to write in Q&A. So we will take time to do that at the end here. I'm planning in about 30 minutes. So I hope that's a time frame that everybody can work within.



First of all, I want to give you a brief background on me. I started with Arthur Andersen clear back in 1978. So I'm actually beginning my 43rd year in business. I was blessed enough to have the opportunity to enter into a bunch of different business experiences over my lifetime. So I'm a very diversified executive. I've worked in manufacturing. I've worked in virtually every area, except for dot-com. So I feel very good about the ability to lead