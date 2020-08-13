Q1 2021 Alkaline Water Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Sajid Daudi - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for The Alkaline Wire Company's First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Shortly, you will hear from Richard Wright, our President and CEO; and David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we'll be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of U.S. security laws, and we may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.