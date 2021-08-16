Aug 16, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Alkaline Water Company First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jeff Wright, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Jeff. You may begin.
Jeff Wright - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - Director of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for The Alkaline Water Company' First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Shortly, you will hear from Ricky Wright, our President and CEO; and David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer.
During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws, and we may make additional forward-looking statements during question-and-answer session. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual
Q1 2022 Alkaline Water Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 16, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...