Oct 13, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Let's bring on Ricky Wright if we can, the President and CEO of Alkaline Water Company. Ricky, hey.



Ricky Wright - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - President & CEO



Hey, how are you doing?



Unidentified Participant



Ricky is so far leading the day for most company branding in his background. Ricky, how we doing?



Ricky Wright - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - President & CEO



I'm great. Thank you very much.



Unidentified Participant



All right. We got Ricky. We got Ricky's slides, guys? Yes, we do. No. Yes, we do. I see them there. All right. We're talking to Alkaline Water, and I already have some questions, but we'll save those till the end. So, Ricky, the floor is yours.



Ricky Wright - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you very much. The Alkaline Water Company is the number-one largest independent water company in the country. Here we are only 8.5 years