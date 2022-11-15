Nov 15, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to The Alkaline Water Company Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jeff Wright. You may begin.
Jeff Wright - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - Director of IR
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for The Alkaline Water Company's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. Shortly, you will hear from Frank Lazaran, our President and CEO; and David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer.
During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws, and we may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those
Q2 2023 Alkaline Water Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...