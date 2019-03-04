Mar 04, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Edward Joseph Wehmer - Wintrust Financial Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. I've never been a leadoff man before. I'm not fast enough to have been a leadoff man, so it's kind of nice to do that today. Still figuring out how this thing works. I've got to do this?



As usual, word from our government, don't believe anything I say, read the 10-K we just filed this week but the usual proclamations. Today's presentation -- if you've followed us before, the presentation that we give has been consistent for a number of years because really our plans have been consistent for a number of years. So we're going to talk about who we are, where we've been, how we got here, where we're going and a summary financial of results and have some time for questions.



Who we are. We are were founded -- opened our first bank December 27, 1991. So we're going on 28 years in existence. $31 billion in assets, as mentioned. We operate a multi-chartered system that's somewhat of a misnomer because everything that doesn't touch a customer is already consolidated behind the scenes. It