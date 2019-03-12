Mar 12, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Dubbed the unplug panel. It's been around for quite a while. The participants kind of ebb and flow, but most of you guys have been constants. And I've covered a lot of these companies for -- you guys for -- a lot of you for 15 or 20 years. And I noticed Johnny hobbled up the step a little bit with some of the work he's had done. And we're missing Ed Wehmer today because...
John W. Allison - Home Bancshares, Inc.(Conway - AR)-Chairman of the Board
Did I [lose to] Ed, too?
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
And we're missing Ed Wehmer today. Dave Dykstra was here last year as well.
David E. Zalman - Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. - Senior Chairman & CEO
He's leaving. He's leaving. You better go get him. There you go.
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst<
Wintrust Financial Corp, Home Bancshares Inc and Prosperity Bancshares Inc at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference - Banking Unplugged Transcript
Mar 12, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...