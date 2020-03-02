Mar 02, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

David Joseph Long - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay, why don't we go ahead and get started. Good morning, everyone. My name is David Long. I'm one of the senior bank analysts here at Raymond James. Very excited to introduce Wintrust Financial this morning. Wintrust has become a staple here at the conference in Orlando every year.



Wintrust is a $37 billion asset bank headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago. Note that a year ago when I introduced them, they had $31 billion in assets. So over the last year, very good organic growth, complemented by a few acquisitions that added about $1 billion in assets.



The bank continues to take market share in the Chicago area. And the bank has also made several opportunistic bite-sized acquisitions that supplements that growth, including 2 that closed in the fourth quarter. Presenting on Wintrust's behalf will be Ed Wehmer, President and CEO. Wehmer is a founding member of the bank and has been President and CEO since 1998. Also in attendance is Dave Dykstra, Chief Operating Officer; Richard Murphy, Chief