Q2 2023 Wintrust Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Wintrust Financial Corporation's Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A review of the results will be made by Tim Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Dykstra, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; and Richard Murphy, Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer. As part of their reviews, the presenters may make reference to both the earnings press release and the earnings release presentation. Following their presentations, there will be a formal question-and-answer session.



During the course of today's call, Wintrust management may make statements that constitute projections, expectations, beliefs or similar forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated or projected in any such forward-looking statements. The company's forward-looking assumptions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the information discussed in this call are detailed in our earnings press release and in the company's most recent 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Also, our remarks may