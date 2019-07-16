Q2 2019 Wintrust Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Following a review of the results by Ed Wehmer, Chief Executive Officer and President; and David Dykstra, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, there will be a formal question-and-answer session.



