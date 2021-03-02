Mar 02, 2021 / 03:50PM GMT
David Joseph Long - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst
We're live. Okay. Let's go ahead and get started. Welcome, everyone, that's participating today to the 2021 Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference.
This morning, we are excited to chat with Wintrust Financial. Wintrust, ticker WTFC, $4.5 billion market cap is a growth oriented bank headquartered in the Chicago MSA. Wintrust definitely navigated the great financial crisis with asset quality metrics comparison very favorably to its peers, which we believe will prove true once again as we exit the aftermath of the pandemic-driven recession.
With plenty of capital, positive momentum coming from new business relationships generated as a result of the PPP program and overall ability to take share in the Chicago market, we believe Wintrust is well positioned for post-pandemic life and believe the bank will be able to produce better than pure organic loan growth for the next couple of years.
With that said, let me introduce the Wintrust team with us today, and then we'll get
