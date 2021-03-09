Mar 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Okay. Thank you, everyone. It's our last panel of the day. We're working on getting Ed Wehmer on here, but we have -- we expect them to be on shortly. But we have John Allison from Home BancShares, and David Zalman from Prosperity on. And this is called the Unplugged panel.



And a little preamble on this one. I believe, according to my calendar, it's about 14 years old. And it started way, way back in 2008. Johnny and Ed were on this panel together, and we couldn't find a third that would stick, and Zalman came around at about 2009, and he was able to stick on this panel. These executives have earned the right to say what's on their mind. They're all owner operators. They've built great companies really from nothing, and it's just fun to hear what they have to say. And I'll give a little introduction on each one, and hopefully, we can get Ed on as well.



But on David, I met David in, I think, 2000. And it was a small conference room in the Galleria at Houston, pie-shaped