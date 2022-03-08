Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Good morning, everybody. This is our last session of the day. It's the Unplugged Panel, and I'd like to thank everybody for attending, especially Ed and Dave and Johnny. The idea -- just a little background here. The idea for this panel started back in 2007 and it was at a Martha's Vineyard conference where Johnny and Ed met and thought it would be a good idea to put them on a panel together. So we tried it in '08 and '09, and they chased away the other participants, but around 2010, Zalman came along and it worked. And he stuck on the panel. So I think this is year 15.



And I wanted to maybe create a little disclaimer and just there are too many things to warn about, but I'll just remind the 3 of you guys that it is webcast. And if you remember that it is webcast -- and but these 3, they've earned the right to say what they want. They're owner-operators. They built incredible companies. They employ a lot of people, their lenders, they take deposits, they're additive to their