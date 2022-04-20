Q1 2022 Wintrust Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Welcome to Wintrust Financial Corporation's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A review of the results will be made by Edward Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Tim Crane, President; David Dykstra, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; and Richard Murphy, Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer.



