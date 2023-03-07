Mar 07, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



(technical difficulty)



With the preamble. And so we have Dave Zalman from Prosperity, John Allison from Home Bancshares and Ed Wehmer from Wintrust. And this is the Unplugged panel. And I want to say, guys, this is webcast. I want to remind you of that.



John W. Allison - Home Bancshares, Inc.(Conway - AR)-Co-Founder - Chairman, President & CEO



For how long?



David E. Zalman - Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. - Senior Chairman & CEO



Last time that guy took us off. We weren't on very long. Behave, I think.



Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



I remember.



John W. Allison - Home Bancshares, Inc.(Conway - AR)-Co-Founder<