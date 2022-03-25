Mar 25, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Serge. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Yatra's conference call to discuss the filing of our draft well [having] prospectus in India earlier today. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by Yatra's CEO and Co-Founder, Dhruv Shringi. Before we begin, I would point everyone to accompanying presentation and materials that have been made available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.yatra.com.



The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today, March 25, 2022. We don't undertake any obligation to update or revise the information. As always, some of the statements made on today's call are forward-looking, typically preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or similar statements.