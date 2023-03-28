Q3 2023 Yatra Online Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Yatra Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. My name is Alex and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Manish Hemrajani, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Manish Hemrajani - Yatra Online, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Yatra's Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2022. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by Yatra CEO and Co-Founder, Dhruv Shringi; and CFO, Rohan Mittal.



The following discussion including responses to your questions reflects management views as of today, March 28, 2023. We don't undertake any obligation to update or revise the information.



Before we begin our formal remarks, allow me to remind you that certain statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could