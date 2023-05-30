Q4 2023 Yatra Online Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Yatra's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Carla, and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Manish Hemrajani. Please go ahead.



Manish Hemrajani - Yatra Online, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Carla. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Yatra's Fiscal Fourth Quarter and FY '23 Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2023. As always, I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by Yatra CEO and co-founder Dhruv Shringi and CFO, Rohan Mittal. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflect management views as of today, May 30, 2023. We don't undertake any obligation to update or revise the information.



Before we begin our formal remarks, allow me to remind you that certain statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to several risks and