Feb 21, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zillow Group Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. RJ Jones, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Raymond T. Jones - Zillow Group, Inc. - VP of Investor & Corporate Relations
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zillow Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Barton; Co-Founder, Spencer Rascoff; CFO, Allen Parker; Zillow Brand President and Co-Head at Zillow Offers, Jeremy Wacksman; and President of Media and Marketplaces, Greg Schwartz.
During the call, we will make financial forward-looking statements regarding future financial performance, operations and events. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee these results.
Q4 2018 Zillow Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...