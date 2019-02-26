Feb 26, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Ronald Victor Josey - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst



All right. Great. So we'll get started here. I'm Ron Josey covering the Internet sector. I think I know a lot of you all here. Thank you for coming. Super excited to have Rich Barton with us here today, not only because it's Rich, but I'm glad you're wearing a tie. I'm not the only one.



Richard N. Barton - Zillow Group, Inc. - Co-Founder & CEO



It's really good for the lavalier. The last N times I've been on stage, I've been wearing some loose fitting whatever t-shirt, and it's hard to hook the lav.



Ronald Victor Josey - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst



Yes. See? Some benefit...



Richard N. Barton - Zillow Group, Inc. - Co-Founder & CEO



Thank you for that.



Ronald Victor Josey - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst



The one benefit of wearing a tie. So I think most